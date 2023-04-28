MS Dhoni Loses Cool, Vents Anger on Matheesha Pathirana During IPL 2023 Match Between RR-CSK; Video Goes VIRAL

Home

Jaipur: MS Dhoni is known for keeping a calm demeanor on a cricket field, but Thursday was different as the CSK captain lost his cool on one of his teammates during the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Maan Singh stadium. The CSK captain on a rare occasion in the 16th over of the match, vented his anger on Matheesha Pathirana for not backing up his throw and just standing idle in the middle of the pitch. The ball was short and the batter Shimron Hetmyer missed the pull. The ball came off his body and he took off for a single. Pathirana was ball-watching when Dhoni’s throw came in and that did not go down well with him.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space. Take a look:

Chasing 203 to win, Chennai fell short by 32 runs. With the win, Rajasthan Royals dethrone Chennai Super Kings at the top of the standings. The Yellow Army drop to third.

“It (target) was quite a bit above par. The reason was the first six overs, gave too many runs, but at the same time the pitch was best to bat on at that time. Even when they were finishing the edges kept going for boundaries. They got par+ score and we were not able to stop the runs. I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was very good, not that he bowled badly,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.











