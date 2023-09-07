September 7, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Here What Icon Sami Zayn Said About CSK Captain

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Here’s What Icon Sami Zayn Said About CSK Captain – WATCH

MS Dhoni has already announed the retirement from International cricket and currently leading Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2023.

MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Here's What Icon Sami Zayn Said About CSK Captain - WATCH
Short HL: MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Video is PROOF!

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is one of the most famous cricketers around the globe and undoubtedly because of his talent. WWE icon  Sami Zayn who is currently in India as WWE are in India for the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show that takes place on September 8, 2023.

The matches will be played at at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India and will feature stars from the WWE Raw roster.

Recently a video of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens is going viral where they both are talking about Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni here is the clip:










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Happiest in blue, KL Rahul Hits Indoor Nets In Colombo Ahead of Pakistan Clash in Super 4

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Cricket Team Sweat it Out In Gym Ahead of Pakistan Clash in Super 4

3 hours ago admin
1 min read

Iraq Edge India on Penalties to Seal Spot in 49th Edition Of Kings Cup FINAL

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

MS Dhoni MANIA Sends WWE World Into Frenzy, Here What Icon Sami Zayn Said About CSK Captain

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Happiest in blue, KL Rahul Hits Indoor Nets In Colombo Ahead of Pakistan Clash in Super 4

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Producer-actor Nikhil Nanda’s Aakhri Sach Ruling the Charts at No.1 on Hotstar

3 hours ago
3 min read

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Cricket Team Sweat it Out In Gym Ahead of Pakistan Clash in Super 4

3 hours ago admin