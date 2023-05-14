MS Dhoni Obliges to Sunil Gavaskars Request of an Autograph After KKR Beat CSK at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Obliges to Sunil Gavaskar’s Request of an Autograph After KKR Beat CSK at Chepauk; PIC Goes VIRAL

Obliging to Gavaskar’s request, Dhoni took it a step further and signed on the former’s shirt.

MS Dhoni Gives Sunil Gavaskar (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: MS Dhoni knows how to win hearts and that is the reason why is the most popular cricketer of the generation. After Kolkata beat Chennai on Sunday night by six wickets, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asked Dhoni for an autograph. Obliging to Gavaskar’s request, Dhoni took it a step further and signed on the former’s shirt. The bromance between Dhoni and Gavaskar was pure gold. The picture of the event is being loved by fans across the world.

Here is the picture that is now going viral and drawing reactions:

Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni for an autograph & MS signed on his shirt. The moment of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/UVv9pu5mz7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

“One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I don’t think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that’s what really got to us,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, KKR captain Nitish Rana and middle-order star Rinku Singh slammed critical fifties and dominated spinners with immaculate ease to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stay alive in the race for Playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a clinical six-wicket win. With the win, KKR keep their playoff hopes alive.















