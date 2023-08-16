MS Dhoni Question On Kaun Banega Crorepati Goes VIRAL

August 16, 2023

The question on Dhoni was rather simple. The question was: “Which team did the captain with these initials lead in IPL 2023?’

Mumbai: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricket of the ever, if not the most. Despite having quit playing international cricket, he still continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, at 42, is also cool and his popularity grew further when a question on him as asked on the popular TV reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is hosted by mega star Amitabh Bachchan and is among the top shows in the country. The question on Dhoni was rather simple. The question was: “Which team did the captain with these initials lead in IPL 2023?’

The initials were ‘MSD’ on the screen and the team he led in IPL 2023 is CSK. He led them to the title in 2023.