MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Heated Argument After CSK Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match to Secure Playoff Spot

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Heated Argument After CSK Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match ti Secure Playoff Spot | WATCH

Dhoni-Jadeja in Heated Argument (Twitter Screengrab)

Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings put on a dominant show against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Chennai beat Delhi by 77 runs to seal a playoff spot for themselves. Following the CSK win, there was a moment between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that became the talking point. The two stars were seen having an heated conversation while the teams were walking back to the dressing-room after the game. While not much can be made of what the conversation may have been about, fans would hope CSK can put up a strong show and lift the crown this year.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

With the win, CSK made it to their 12th playoff. With the experience of Dhoni, CSK would believe there is another title coming.

“There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us. But, the players are most important, without the players we can’t do anything. I think death bowling, confidence is very important,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“It is difficult to judge from the outside, we tryand adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come 10 per cent, we can adjust 50 per cent, to fit them better into the team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals ended the campaign with 10 points and will have to wait till Sunday to find out if they ended last or second last depending on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s result.















