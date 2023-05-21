MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Heated Argument After CSK Beat DC in IPL 2023 Match to Secure Playoff Spot

While not much can be made of what the conversation may have been about, fans would hope CSK can put up a strong show and lift the crown this year.
Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings put on a dominant show against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Chennai beat Delhi by 77 runs to seal a playoff spot for themselves. Following the CSK win, there was a moment between Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja that became the talking point. The two stars were seen having an heated conversation while the teams were walking back to the dressing-room after the game. While not much can be made of what the conversation may have been about, fans would hope CSK can put up a strong show and lift the crown this year.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Krunal Pandya Hail ‘Sensational’ Rinku Singh After LSG Qualify For Playoff With Win Over KKR at Eden Gardens | VIRAL POST
- Bangalore vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 70: RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chinnswamy Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday
- Mumbai vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 69: MI vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday
Here is the clip that is now going viral:
— A (@cricketvf) May 20, 2023
With the win, CSK made it to their 12th playoff. With the experience of Dhoni, CSK would believe there is another title coming.
“There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team. Credit to the management as well, they always back us. But, the players are most important, without the players we can’t do anything. I think death bowling, confidence is very important,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.
“It is difficult to judge from the outside, we tryand adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come 10 per cent, we can adjust 50 per cent, to fit them better into the team,” he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals ended the campaign with 10 points and will have to wait till Sunday to find out if they ended last or second last depending on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s result.