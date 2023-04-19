MS Dhoni Reacts To Throwback Picture Posing Like Rajinikanth, Says Its Very Difficult To Think…

Home

MS Dhoni Reacts To Throwback Picture Posing Like Rajinikanth, Says ‘It’s Very Difficult To Think…’

MS Dhoni imitated a pose copying Rajinikanth in 2016. The CSK captain was asked about the picture during the franchise’s recent event.



MS Dhoni has been leading Chennai Super Kings from the inaugural season. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn’t want to compare himself with legendary actor Rajinikanth when asked about an old picture where the Chennai Super Kings skipper is seen imitating the popular cine superstar.

The picture dates back to 2016 which Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle with a caption, “Tried copying the pose of The One and Only THALAIVAR.” When asked about the picture during a CSK event, Dhoni showered praise on Rajinikanth.

“There’s no comparison. We were just trying to copy a great pose by a great man. So nothing beyond that, because it’s very difficult to think like him or do stuff like him. But at least we can copy the pose,” Dhoni said, the video of which was posted by CSK’s Twitter handle.

In the picture, Dhoni was seated in a majestic style like Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth’s picture is believed to be from his film Kabali that was released in that same year.

Dhoni, who is leading CSK in the ongoing IPL 2023, has already lead the side in 200 matches in the cash-rich league – the feat that was achieved this year. So far, CSK have won three out of five matches that have played so far. CSK’s wins came against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

