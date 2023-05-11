Home

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Reveals Advice To Bowlers After Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals

Batting first Chennai Super Kings posted 167/8. In reply, Delhi Capitals could only manage 140/8 in 20 overs.



Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni share a light moment against Delhi Capitals. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stated that he told the bowlers not to look for wickets but to bowl their best deliveries as the four-time champions eased to a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Wednesday.

Batting first, CSK put on 167/8, thanks to Dhoni’s couple of monstrous sixes in his 9-ball-20 towards the end. In reply, Delhi Capitals lost their batting mainstays David Warner (0), Phil Salt (17) and Mitch Marsh (5) were out by the start of the fourth over.

Deepak Chahar took 2/28 while Matheeshan Pathirana once again returned with three wickets as Delhi Capitals managed only 140/8 in 20 overs. The win took CSK to 15 points and one win from two remaining games will certainly seal their place in the last four.

As far as DC’s campaign is concerned, it is almost curtains with 8 points from 11 games with seven defeats. “We know that our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it’ll slow down. We didn’t know what’s a good score.

“That’s why I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not look for wickets every delivery. That’s when you start not bowling well. I felt 166-170 was a good score,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, the CSK skipper admitted that they could have done better in the batting department. “But as a batting unit, we can do better. The good thing is Moeen and Jaddu got a chance to bat.

“As we get closer to the last phase of the tournament, it’s important that everybody has a few deliveries under their belt. We need to be happy with our batting,” added the former India skipper.

Dhoni’s batting position has been one of the talking points in this IPL. Commenting on that Dhoni said, “This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner felt it was a gettable total and their performance in the powerplay was the turning point in te chase. “We lost a wicket in the first over. Our opening combination is crucial. We lost a wicket to a run-out.

“We threw wickets away. Put too much on pressure on ourselves. Was a gettable total. To sum it up, we needed a better first six. We couldn’t rotate strike. We needed to try different things but we couldn’t.

“When you get a wide half-tracker you can’t hit it to cover. We should have executed better with those wide half-trackers,” he added.















