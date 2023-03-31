Home

Sports

MS Dhoni Says Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 Is ‘Luxury’ Ahead of GT Vs CSK Opener

Along with the Impact player rule, there are several new rules that will be in display during IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni opined that the new Impact Player rule in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is a ‘luxury’.

“It’s a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule,” Dhoni said during the coin toss on Friday.

Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first. “Were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don’t think it will change. Don’t know if there will be dew because it rained last night,” Dhoni added.

“You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmosphere. Preparation was good. We assembled quite early,” said the CSK skipper. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Joshua Little make their IPL debut for CSK and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.











