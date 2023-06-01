MS Dhoni SPOTTED With Bhagawad Gita in Mumbai Ahead of Knee Surgery

Home

MS Dhoni SPOTTED With Bhagavad Gita in Mumbai Ahead of Knee Surgery | VIRAL PIC

The image of Dhoni surfaced on social media during the afternoon on Thursday and fans have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

Mumbai: After leading Chennai Super Kings to a record fifth IPL title, MS Dhoni is in Mumbai where he is likely to undergo a knee surgery. But what made news was not Dhoni being spotted, but it was the CSK captain carrying a Bhagavad Gita. The image of Dhoni surfaced on social media during the afternoon on Thursday and fans have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Cricbuzz said: “MS Dhoni has gone to meet Dr Pardiwala (he is treating Pant as well) & prepare to take the surgery route to recover fully for the next season”.

“Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call,” Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

Dhoni has been dealing with this ever since the 2023 season of IPL started. The 41-year-old played the entire IPL season with a heavily strapped left knee and although he looked absolutely okay while keeping, more often than not batted as late as No.8 and didn’t look swift while running between the wickets.

While fans would be praying for Dhoni’s quick recovery, it would be interesting to see how long the CSK captain takes to recover and get back to nowmal life. He has also kept the option of playing the IPL in 2024 open.















