MS Dhoni Sweats It Out At Gym, Engages In Work-Out Challenge With Fitness Freak Mates- WATCH Viral Video

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out At Gym, Engages In Work-Out Challenge With Fitness Freak Mates- WATCH Viral Video

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni always gives priority to his fitness, and this is probably the reason he is still leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The 42-year-old is the most successful India captain and under his leadership, CSK also won five IPL titles.

After finishing IPL 2023 Dhoni went back to Ranchi and currently the wicketkeeper batter is spending quality time with his family and working for his movies.

Recently a video of MS Dhoni went viral on the social sphere where he is exercising with his gym mates doing a work out challenge, here is the video:

MS Dhoni doing workout challenge. A lovely video! pic.twitter.com/bn5ndJbmMC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2023

The veteran wicketkeeper stands as the lone captain to guide a team to victory in all the significant ICC tournaments. His inaugural leadership venture came with India’s conquest at the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa, and his most cherished achievement remains the ODI World Cup 2011 victory.

Dhoni completed the lot with the title at the 2013 Champions Trophy, which to this day, remains the last ICC silverware that India have won.

In his role as captain, he steered India in 60 Test matches, securing victory in 27, facing defeat in 18, and concluding 15 with draws. His win rate of 45.00% remains notably one of the highest among captains of the Indian team throughout different epochs.

His performance in the shorter formats was even more remarkable. Overseeing India in 72 T20Is, he triumphed in 41, suffered 28 losses, experienced one tie, and encountered two no-results. His success rate in this format stood at an admirable 56.94%.

Starting from his debut in December 2004 and concluding with his retirement announcement in August 2020, Dhoni left an enduring impression on the world of sports. He scored scored 10,773 ODI runs in 350 games 4876 runs in 90 Tests,

Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a formidable presence, concluding his career as the third-most accomplished international wicket-keeper with a total of 829 dismissals.















