MS Dhoni Sweats Out In Gym, Fans Gather In Hundreds To Get Thalas Glimpse

MS Dhoni Sweats Out In Gym; Fans Gather In Hundreds To Get Thala’s Glimpse | Watch Video

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni gives major fitness goals even at 42. CSK play Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 opener.



Fans gather outside Chepauk gym to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni. (Image: CSK/Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most fittest cricketers around at the moment even at 42. Having retired from international cricket three years back, the former India skipper is giving major fitness goals ahead of the IPL 2023.

On Monday, the ‘Thala’ as he is fondly called by his CSK fans, Dhoni sweated it out in the gym, the video of which went viral on social media. Captured from outside the gym at the Chepauk stadium, Dhoni was seen doing pull ups, with hundreds of fans gathered outside just to get a glimpse of their icon.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations ahead of the IPL 2023. He has been there from day 1 of CSK training session at the Chepauk. Not only he is sharpening his batting, the two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain was also seen rolling his arms quite often in the nets.

However, as per rumours, IPL 2023 is most likely to be Dhoni’s last season as a player in the cash-rich league. Without officially conforming, Dhoni has several times said that he wants to play his last game for CSK in front of home fans who were deprived of live IPL action for three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhoni had stepped down from CSK captaincy last year just before the tournament started, passing on the batton to Ravindra Jadeja. But the all-rounder was a complete flop forcing Dhoni to take up the leadership duties again in the middle of the tournament.

In case, Dhoni announces retirement at the end of the season, the CSK management don’t have to scratch their heads much with England Ben Stokes likely to be the immediate replacement.

Stokes is returning to IPL after missing last season and CSK bought England’s Test captain for just Rs 2 crore in the austion last December.











