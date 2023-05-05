Home

MS Dhoni- The Untold Story All Set to Re-Release On 12th May and Fans Cannot Keep Calm

The lead role of Dhoni in ‘MS Dhoni- The Untold Story’, was played by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the Neeraj Pandey-directed film was one of the biggest hits back in 2016.

MS Dhoni- The Untold Story All Set to Re-Release On 12th May and Fans Cannot Keep Calm. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni’s biopic, ‘MS Dhoni- The Untold Story’ is all set to re-release on 12th May in an attempt to give the fans yet another chance to enjoy the story of India’s most successful cricket skipper on the big screen.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen,” Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Disney Star revealed.

The 41-year old wicket-keeper batter means the world to all cricket fans in India and all around the globe and the announcement has sent social media intro frenzy, buzzing with Thala’s name.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May. pic.twitter.com/9npqKyapnd — Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) May 4, 2023

Made my day — Ay jethiyaaaaa !!! (@SpeaksHindu) May 4, 2023

Definitely will watch for Sushant❤️ & Dhoni ❤️ — Kapil Verma Jaipurwala (@kapiljaipurwala) May 4, 2023

Love ❤️ — Krisham Chaudhary (@cha11971) May 4, 2023

Currently Dhoni is plying his trade in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings and it’s in the grapevine that this particular season will be his very last in cricket. The legendary cricketer is yet to confirm anything about his retirement and fans should enjoy every moment of his be it on the field or in the big screen till he calls it a day from the gentleman’s game.











