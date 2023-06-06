Home

MS Dhoni to Donate Rs 60 Cr Towards Victims of Odisha Train Accident? CHECK DEETS

Dhoni is yet to react on the Odisha train accident.

Odisha: In what can be termed as a grave episode, three trains collided in Balasore in Odisha and 275 people died. While the families of victims are still coming to terms with the tragedy, there are several reports that former India captain MS Dhoni would be donating a whopping Rs 60 cr. But is the information true? Well, unfortunately there is no confirmation to it. On WhatsApp and other platforms, a creative is being circulated claiming that Dhoni has donated Rs 60 crore to help the victims of the Odisha railway accident. A fact-check by india.com, however, has shown that Dhoni’s donation of Rs 60 crore to the victims of the Odisha railway accident is a hoax.

Earlier, there were reports that Virat Kohli would also be donating a certain amout towards the relief of the victims families. Even that is not confirmed.

Meanwhile, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh towards the familities of the victims.

LATEST ON ODISHA RAIL ACCIDENT

Even as over 100 bodies are yet to be identified in the Balasore train accident, the Odisha government ha started conducting DNA sampling in certain doubtful cases before handing over the mortal remains to genuine relatives.

“About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified,” Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.















