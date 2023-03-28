MS Dhoni To Lead New Team? Chris Gayle Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral

Home

MS Dhoni led Chennai IPL team will play the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle shared a video on twitter where Chennai’s IPL team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was saying that he is coming as a new team’s captain. The 41 year old batter is currently preparing for Indian Premier League 2023 season.

Dhoni led Chennai IPL team will play the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. There are speculations that this will be the last IPL season for MS Dhoni.

Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle took his twitter and tagged MS Dhoni in a video where Chennai captain was spotted saying that “Ek Nayi Team Ka Skipper Banke Aara Hoon”.

Hey @msdhoni just heard you are going to be skipper of a new team where you don’t have to whistle podu 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ZbIfLxOeo3 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 28, 2023

In case, Dhoni announces retirement at the end of the season, the CSK management don’t have to scratch their heads much with England Ben Stokes likely to be the immediate replacement.

IPL 2022 was bad for Dhoni-led Chennai as the franchise finished ninth in the 10-team tournament. CSK won four matches and lost 10 in the league stage last year. Chennai won their last title in 2021.

