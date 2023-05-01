MS Dhoni to Play IPL 2024? CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Provides Exciting News For Fans

Home

‘He Hasn’t Indicated…’: CSK’s Stephen Fleming Gives Massive Update on MS Dhoni’s Retirement Rumours (Image: CSK Twitter)

Chennai: There is much speculation over whether MS Dhoni, who is 41, will feature in another season of the IPL or not. While the general notion is that this could be his final year at the IPL, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has provided an update on Dhoni’s retirement status. Fleming has said that he has not got any official indication from the CSK captain. A few days back, Dhoni during a post-match presentation said that “it’s the last phase” of his career.

Dhoni has been in good form this IPL season but has still been facing criticism for coming in to bat late. The former New Zealand skipper said, “No, he [Dhoni] hasn’t indicated anything.”

Punjab Kings were back to winning ways, after the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, as they beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 41 of TATA IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A collective batting performance with breezy cameos from Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 24), Liam Livingstone (40 off 24), Sam Curran (29 off 20), Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) saw Sikandar Raza (13 off 7) hold his nerve to chase down 9 in the last over to win a thrilling match by four wickets.

The ever-reliant Devon Conway (92* off 52) smacked his fifth fifty of the season to propel CSK to 200/4 as Dhoni provided finishing touches in Dhoni style with two sixes off the final two balls to the delight of the home crowd. But it were those small impactful performances from the PBKS batters that took the away side past the finish line.











