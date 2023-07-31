July 31, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

MS Dhoni Vrooms With 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 On The Streets Of Ranchi- WATCH VIRAL Video

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Vrooms With 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 On The Streets Of Ranchi- WATCH VIRAL Video

Captain Cool has successfully undergone his knee injury, which troubled him through out the IPL 2023 season. He is currently in rehab, in recovering process as confirmed by his wife Sakshi Singh, a few days back. 

MS Dhoni Vrooms With 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 On The Streets Of Ranchi- WATCH VIRAL Video

Ranchi, Jharkhand: We all know MS Dhoni’s love for bikes and he has some of the best in his collection. Little do we know about his car collection and on Monday, the former India captain hogged the limelight when he was seen on the streets of Ranchi driving one of his luxury wheels.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, the 42-year old wicket-keeper batsman was seen vrooming with a 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 on the streets of Ranchi. Through the side glass of the car, Dhoni was looking dashing with his black shades and he was wearing a yellow ochre casual shirt.

For car lovers, the price of the car is around Rs. 23.70 lakhs.

Captain Cool has successfully undergone his knee injury, which troubled him through out the IPL 2023 season. He is currently in rehab, in recovering process as confirmed by his wife Sakshi Singh, a few days back.

The 2023 season, as it was said by many experts and fans was the last ride for India’s greatest ever wicket-keeper batsman. He finally broke the silence at the post-match presentation after Chennai beat Gujarat in the Final in Ahmedabad that he is yet to decide on his retirement.

With the kind of love and support he got from the fans, he feels that he will play another season just for the sake of the fans. He also added that there is a lot of time till the time of the next mini auction to decide about his future.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Snake Invades Pitch During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Tie In LPL 2023

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Wasim Jaffer Makes Bold Statement About Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Third ODI Against West Indies

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Is Virat Kohli Returning Home From West Indies? Former India Captain Unlikely To Play In Series-Decider

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Q1 FY24 Revenue Jumps 32% YoY to Rs. 612 Cr., EBITDA Reported at Rs. 130 Cr.

1 hour ago
2 min read

MS Dhoni Vrooms With 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 On The Streets Of Ranchi- WATCH VIRAL Video

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Snake Invades Pitch During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Tie In LPL 2023

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

SAUDIA Fleet Expands to Include New A321neo Aircraft

2 hours ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights