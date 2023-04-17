Home

MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat During IPL 2023 Match Between RCB-CSK at Chinnaswamy; Breaks TV Viewership Record on Jio Cinemas – Check DEETS

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: When Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished became the joint most-watched moment during this IPL 2023 season. There were 2.2 Cr viewers in real-time on Jio Cinemas.

MS Dhoni TV Viewership (Image: Jio Cinemas Screengrab)

Bangalore: Amid much anticipation to see MS Dhoni bat, it turned out to be an anti-climax at the M. Chinnaswamy on Monday as the CSK captain came out and faced merely one ball. Ever since the third wicket fell, there were chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ in the stadium. While Chennai posted a mammoth 226 for six, fans were left hurt as they could not get to see enough of Dhoni. But when Dhoni walked out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja perished became the joint most-watched moment during this IPL 2023 season. There were 2.2 Cr viewers in real-time on Jio Cinemas. Dhoni matched his own feat which he had set when he walked out to bat against Rajasthan Royals.

This picture is proof:

Highest peak viewership on JioCinema in IPL 2023: CSK vs RCB – 2.2 Cr

CSK vs RR – 2.2 Cr

RCB vs LSG – 1.8 Cr

MI vs DC – 1.7 Cr

CSK vs LSG – 1.7 Cr

CSK vs GT – 1.6 Cr pic.twitter.com/Iiw2zLdCNm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

Breezy half-centuries by Devon Conway and Shivam Dube helped Chennai Super Kings post a massive 226/6 in 20 overs.

Conway started slowly but struck some brilliant shots in a superb display of power-hitting, blasting 83 off 45 deliveries while Dube smashed 52 off 27 balls, blasting five towering sixes, as CSK made superb use of a good pitch and feasted on the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling as skipper Faf du Plessis missed a trick or two by failing to make better use of his spinners after opting to bowl first.

Vijaykumar Vyshak, who claimed three wickets in his debut match, was hammered for 62 runs off his four overs while Wayne Parnell conceded 1-48 of his quota. Hasaranga surprisingly was given only two overs as he ended up with 1-21.











