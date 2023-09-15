September 15, 2023

MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again, Gives Lift To Young Cricketer On His Bike

admin


Earlier, Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen indulging in a round of golf with ex-US President Donald Trump.

MS Dhoni Wins’ Hearts Again, Gives Lift To Young Cricketer On His Bike – Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni never fails to impress his fans with his heartwarming gestures and now he was spotted giving a lift to a young cricketer in Ranchi on his bike. The 42-year-old has already announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket and is currently in Ranchi.

The video of MS Dhoni and the young cricketer went viral on the Social sphere, where Dhoni is riding the bike and the young cricketer was enjoying the ride with the CSK captain here is the video:

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title beating defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS Method) and lifted the trophy for fifth time.

After the IPL, he underwent a successful left knee surgery, which was done by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala at a Mumbai hospital.

Dhoni’s successful knee surgery sparked optimism about his participation in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League next year.

After 2023 IPL final, Dhoni had said he would return for at least one more season for the fans, if his body allows him to do so.

Earlier, MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying US Open Tennis match and after enjoying a tennis match in the ongoing US Open Grand Slam tournament, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen indulging in a round of golf with ex-US President Donald Trump.

Hitesh Sanghvi, a Dubai-based Entrepreneur, shared a picture of Dhoni engaged in a game of golf with the former US President at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.










