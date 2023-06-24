MS Dhoni, Ziva Spend Quality Time With Pets In Ranchi Farmhouse

MS Dhoni had a knee surgery shortly after leading Chennai Super Kings to fifth Indian Premier League title.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s operated knee seems to have healed after the Chennai Super Kings skipper and his daughter Ziva were seen playing with their pets, the video of which went viral on social media.
In the video posted by Sakshi Singh Malik, Dhoni and Ziva could be seen running and throwing balls to their pet dogs and playing with them.
செல்லப்பிராணிகளுடன் விளையாடும் தோனி – வைரலாகும் வீடியோ!https://t.co/wupaoCzH82 | #dhoni #ziva #ViralVideos #pets pic.twitter.com/FiSix2WNej
— ABP Nadu (@abpnadu) June 24, 2023