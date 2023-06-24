Home

MS Dhoni, Ziva Spend Quality Time With Pets In Ranchi Farmhouse | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni had a knee surgery shortly after leading Chennai Super Kings to fifth Indian Premier League title.



MS Dhoni and Ziva play with their pet dogs in Ranchi farmhouse. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s operated knee seems to have healed after the Chennai Super Kings skipper and his daughter Ziva were seen playing with their pets, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video posted by Sakshi Singh Malik, Dhoni and Ziva could be seen running and throwing balls to their pet dogs and playing with them.















