MS Dhoni-Zivas Beautiful Daddy-Daughter Moment After CSK Beat GT to Enter IPL 2023 Final Wins Hearts; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni-Ziva’s Beautiful Hug Moment After CSK Beat GT to Enter IPL 2023 Final Wins’ Hearts; VIRAL PICS

The hug between the father and the daughter was captured and that is now going viral on social space and is receiving a lot of love.

Dhoni-Ziva Moment (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Chepauk was packed to the rafters for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. The spotlight was on MS Dhoni as usual and he had his family at the venue as well. The crowd, the pressure and his family did not affect Dhoni as he led CSK to a 15-run win. With the win, CSK became the first team to seal a final berth for themselves in IPL 2023. But what stole the show was the chemistry between Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. First, Ziva was seen cheering for CSK and her dad from the stands and after the win, she was on the field by her father. The hug between the father and the daughter was captured and that is now going viral on social space and is receiving a lot of love.

Ziva’s warm hug to daddy Dhoni.💛😇 Priceless moment!! pic.twitter.com/di7eTQZVg9 — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 23, 2023

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-century (60 off 44) and Devon Conway’s 40 off 34 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post 172/7 against GT. CSK eventually managed to restrict the Titans and win the game by 15 runs to become the first finalist of IPL 2023.

“IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.















