MS Dhonis Back Flick Runout During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk Steals Show; Watch VIRAL Video

IPL 2023: First, Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter at short fine-leg and then he threw the ball, and the rest was done by Dhoni. The CSK skipper proved that he still has a sharp mind.

MS Dhoni Signature runout (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Chepauk: MS Dhoni once again proved that he still has the touch during the Chennai Super Kings game against Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk on Wednesday. In the final ball of the Rajasthan innings, Dhoni – who is playing his 200th game as CSK captain – turned back the clock and affected a no-look back flick run-out to find Adam Zampa short of his ground. First, Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter at short fine-leg and then he threw the ball, and the rest was done by Dhoni. The CSK skipper proved that he still has a sharp mind.

Here is how fans are pouring in love and reacting to Dhoni’s no-look run-out:

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has posted 175 for eight in 20 overs after Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.

“It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we’re playing in Switzerland. It’s good to play. We have seen cricket change – how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed,” Dhoni said at the toss.




Published Date: April 12, 2023 9:45 PM IST



Updated Date: April 12, 2023 9:51 PM IST







