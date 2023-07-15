MS Dhonis Chemistry With Yogi Babu During LGMs Audio Launch Wins Hearts

Home

MS Dhoni’s Chemistry With Yogi Babu During LGM’s Audio Launch Wins Hearts | WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni have turned producers and are making their debut with a Tamil movie Let’s Get Married.



MS Dhoni and Yogi Babu share a light moment during LGM trailer launch. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is people’s favourite both on and off the field. Be it with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League or his debut as a produce, Dhoni keeps everyone happy.

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni have turned producers to a Tamil movie LGM aka Let’s Get Married and were present during the trailer launch in Chennai recently. A recent video from the event went viral as Dhoni and Yogi Babu were seen feeding cake to each other before bursting into laughter.

As Babu cut the cake, Dhoni cheekily took a piece and put it in his mouth. In response, babu looked at the former Indian captain in a sarcastic manner before the two fed each other cake. The video not only went viral but also won netizens hearts.

A beautiful video. MS Dhoni having fun with Yogi Babu.pic.twitter.com/KPysgdV8fr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 15, 2023

Earlier, during the event, Dhoni also joked with Babu about including the veteran actor in the Chennai Super Kings team. “Yogi Babu, you gave the option of playing for CSK. You heard the news that Rayudu has retired. There’s a space. But there might be a problem.

“Your call sheets are full, and I can’t call you every time and ask, ‘Yogi Babu, you are in the team, are you available?’ But we will talk to the management… we will see. Remember one thing, they bowl really fast.

“They want to hit the batsman most often than not. So, be ready for that. We will talk to the management,” said the five-time IPL-winning skipper. CSK’s fifth title came few months back when they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the film, LGM is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and is a romantic drama. The story revolves around the mother and the girlfriend of the hero who go on a vacation to get to know each other. It is understood that the story idea came from Sakshi. Thamilmani also doubled up as the music composer of the film.
















