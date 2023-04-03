MS Dhonis Consecutive Sixes at Chepauk During IPL 2023 Match Between CSK-LSG go VIRAL

Home

MS Dhoni’s Consecutive Sixes at Chepauk During IPL 2023 Match vs Lucknow | WATCH

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni did not disappoint as he hit the first two balls he faced for consecutive sixes.

Dhoni’s cameo sets Chepauk alight like ner-before. (Image: Twitter Screenshot)

Chennai: Once Ravindra Jadeja was caught in the deep, the full-house at Chepauk on Monday – there was no remorse from the sea of yellow – instead, fans started to cheer. That is because CSK captain MS Dhoni walked into bat. With only the last over left, the anticipation and expectations were high as Dhoni was making a return to the venue after three years. The CSK captain did not disappoint as he hit the first two balls he faced for consecutive sixes.

Here is the clip of Dhoni’s sixes that is now going viral:

MS DHONI AT 41 IS STILL MAKING THINGS HAPPEN🛐 pic.twitter.com/S4ewSJzoLv — Titu (@TituTweets_) April 3, 2023

Dhoni scored 12 off 3 balls before getting out as Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth total of 217 runs on their return to the Chepauk.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an important knock of 57 and he was supported by his opening partner Devon Conway, who missed out his fifty by 3 runs.

"It was a great start tonight, the way Rutu played- that first six was pretty special. Took the pressure off me. He is sneakily strong, holds his shape really well and uses his hands well. The slower ball into the wicket might be a good option. Pretty difficult to hit due to the unpredictability of speeds. With the spinners, some skid on so if we hit the right lengths batting can be difficult. Very special feeling when I got here earlier. The crowd was pretty loud, really great atmosphere and watching MS go out there for the last over was pretty special. The message has been to just go out there and enjoy ourselves", Conway said at the mid-innings break.












