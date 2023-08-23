Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva’s Cute Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Successful Landing – WATCH Viral Video

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s cute reaction to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon’s lunar surface is going viral on the internet.

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s cute reaction to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon soil, on Wednesday is winning everyone’s heart on the internet. The video of her celebration is now going viral all across the internet.

India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva’s reaction when Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon. pic.twitter.com/PIrk9B8Mv9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2023

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised. The remaining portion is the moon rover rolling down from the lander, moving around and doing the programmed experiments.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the moon rover has Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

On its part, the lander too will carry out the tasks assigned to it with its payloads: Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) for measuring the seismicity around the landing site; Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA is accommodated for lunar laser ranging studies.

The mission life of the lander and the rover is 1 Lunar day or 14 Earth days, ISRO said

The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

The life of the payload carried by the propulsion module post-ejection of the lander is between three and six months.

The 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 p.m., as planned earlier, and ended at 6.05 p.m. with the lander touching down on the lunar soil.















