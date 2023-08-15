MS Dhonis Ex-Teammate L. Balaji Shares Anecdote About Retirement on August 15 Independence Day

Home

MS Dhoni’s Ex-CSK Teammate Shares Anecdote About Retirement on August 15 Independence Day – FULL STORY

Independence Day 2023: Balaji recalls how Dhoni walked up to him and told him that he had asked the groundsman to water the pitch.

Chennai: MS Dhoni announced his retirement and stunned the world three years back when he decided to hang up his boots. It happened on the very ame day three years back when the then India captain took to Instagram and informed the world about his move. He did it at 7:29 IST PM on Independence Day. While that move may have stumped the world, former teammate of the CSK skipper, Lakshmipathy Balaji, has now broken silence on what exactly happened. Admitting that he did not realise about the development, Balaji recalls how Dhoni walked up to him and told him that he had asked the groundsman to water the pitch.

“We did not realise that MS Dhoni had put his retirement message at 7:29 pm. So, after posting the message, Dhoni walked up to me as usual and he casually told me that he had asked the groundsman to water the ground extra for the pitch. I said okay. And I didn’t realise anything, it was a huge moment in his life. But, just like that, he moved on, and that’s Dhoni for you. It took some time for me to sink in the moment,” Balaji said to reporters.

