August 15, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

MS Dhonis Ex-Teammate L. Balaji Shares Anecdote About Retirement on August 15 Independence Day

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni’s Ex-CSK Teammate Shares Anecdote About Retirement on August 15 Independence Day – FULL STORY

Independence Day 2023: Balaji recalls how Dhoni walked up to him and told him that he had asked the groundsman to water the pitch. 

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni retirement, Balaji, CSK, CSK News, IPL 2021, Cricket News, Mahi, Captain Cool, Independence Day, August 15, Cricket News
Balaji on MS Dhoni Retirement

Chennai: MS Dhoni announced his retirement and stunned the world three years back when he decided to hang up his boots. It happened on the very ame day three years back when the then India captain took to Instagram and informed the world about his move. He did it at 7:29 IST PM on Independence Day. While that move may have stumped the world, former teammate of the CSK skipper, Lakshmipathy Balaji, has now broken silence on what exactly happened. Admitting that he did not realise about the development, Balaji recalls how Dhoni walked up to him and told him that he had asked the groundsman to water the pitch.

“We did not realise that MS Dhoni had put his retirement message at 7:29 pm. So, after posting the message, Dhoni walked up to me as usual and he casually told me that he had asked the groundsman to water the ground extra for the pitch. I said okay. And I didn’t realise anything, it was a huge moment in his life. But, just like that, he moved on, and that’s Dhoni for you. It took some time for me to sink in the moment,” Balaji said to reporters.

Meanwhile, the national flag was also hoisted from Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi. That became the talking point as fans loved the gesture by the former India captain.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Virat Kohlis RCB Most Popular Team in Asia in July, Cristiano Ronaldos Al Nassr at Second Spot

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Ruled Out of Asian Games 2023, to Undergo Knee Surgery

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Babar Azam Best in World, We Can Chase 300: Pakistan Star Abdullah Shafique Warns Rohit Sharma-Led India Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Match

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

MS Dhonis Ex-Teammate L. Balaji Shares Anecdote About Retirement on August 15 Independence Day

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohlis RCB Most Popular Team in Asia in July, Cristiano Ronaldos Al Nassr at Second Spot

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Ruled Out of Asian Games 2023, to Undergo Knee Surgery

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Babar Azam Best in World, We Can Chase 300: Pakistan Star Abdullah Shafique Warns Rohit Sharma-Led India Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Match

4 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights