MS Dhonis Interaction With Fan In United States Creates Internet Buzz

‘Chocolate Vapis Do’: MS Dhoni’s Interaction With Fan In United States Creates Internet Buzz

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was last seen playing golf with former United States President Donald Trump.

MS Dhoni poses with a fan in the United States. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn’t make many public appearances but when he does, the former India captain makes sure he comes up with something for the newsmakers. In a recent video that has surfaced online, Dhoni, currently vacationing in the United States, was seen asking a fan to give back the box of chocolates that he was for him as he signed the miniature bats.

In the video, Dhoni, sporting a bearded look and long hair, was carrying a box of chocolates when a fan approached him for his autograph in a miniature bat. The Chennai Super Kings skipper asked the fan to hold the chocolates and signed the bat.

After returning the bat to its owner, Dhoni said, “Chocolate vapis do (Give back the chocolate),” the video of which went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, the 42-year-old was spotted playing golf with the former United States President Donal Trump.

MS Dhoni after giving the autograph to a fan: “Give back the chocolates”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/J3fF9MTKek — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023

The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain was also caught on camera during an US Open 2023 men’s singles match Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. As far as his cricket is concerned, Dhoni will be next seen in CSK colours in IPL 2024.

Earlier, this year, Dhoni guided CSK to their fifth IPL title and went level with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in becoming the only two players to have five Indian Premier League trophies as a captain.















