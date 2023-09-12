September 12, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

MS Dhonis Interaction With Fan In United States Creates Internet Buzz

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Chocolate Vapis Do’: MS Dhoni’s Interaction With Fan In United States Creates Internet Buzz

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was last seen playing golf with former United States President Donald Trump.

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni in United States, MS Dhoni in US, MS Dhoni interacts with fan, MS Dhoni chocolate video, MS Dhoni chocolates, Mahendra Singh Dhoni,
MS Dhoni poses with a fan in the United States. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn’t make many public appearances but when he does, the former India captain makes sure he comes up with something for the newsmakers. In a recent video that has surfaced online, Dhoni, currently vacationing in the United States, was seen asking a fan to give back the box of chocolates that he was for him as he signed the miniature bats.

In the video, Dhoni, sporting a bearded look and long hair, was carrying a box of chocolates when a fan approached him for his autograph in a miniature bat. The Chennai Super Kings skipper asked the fan to hold the chocolates and signed the bat.

After returning the bat to its owner, Dhoni said, “Chocolate vapis do (Give back the chocolate),” the video of which went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, the 42-year-old was spotted playing golf with the former United States President Donal Trump.

The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain was also caught on camera during an US Open 2023 men’s singles match Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. As far as his cricket is concerned, Dhoni will be next seen in CSK colours in IPL 2024.

Earlier, this year, Dhoni guided CSK to their fifth IPL title and went level with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in becoming the only two players to have five Indian Premier League trophies as a captain.










Source link

More Stories

1 min read

LIVE Updates – Colombo Weather Forecast, Ind vs SL: No Rain Now; Rain Threat LOOMS!

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

I Was Initially Nervous, Says KL Rahul After Match-Winning Century On Comeback

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

When And Where to WATCH

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Hafele’s State-of-the-art Combi Microwave Steam Oven

45 mins ago
4 min read

In an Industry First, Access Architects Acquires Global Architectural Firm Headed by Industry Veteran Yann Andre Leroy, Forms AXS Designs

45 mins ago
4 min read

TEDxOakridgeBachupally Press Release for the 2023 August Event

45 mins ago
4 min read

This Festive Season Get Ready, Set and Glow at Kandima Maldives

46 mins ago

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights