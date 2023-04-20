MS Dhonis Knee Injury to Force Him MISS CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match? Video of Devon Conway Wicketkeeping Raises Speculation

Home

Chennai: In over 24 hours from now, Chennai Super Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. But even before that happens, there is much speculation over CSK captain MS Dhoni’s availability. It is no secret that Dhoni is carrying a knee injury and he looked in discomfort during Chennai’s last game. There were speculations over his participation in CSK’s last game also, but he played. But against Hyderabad, the chances are slim. Dhoni was spotted giving wicketkeeping practice to Devon Conway which is a clear indication that the CSK captain may sit out.

Conway has been in ominous touch with the bat but Dhoni would still be missed behind the stumps as he brings enormous experience to the table.

Dhoni, who is often asked about retirement as he is 42, broke silence during a CSK event recently.

“There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say anything. I don’t want to put pressure on him,” said MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, who is leading CSK in the ongoing IPL 2023, has already led the side in 200 matches in the cash-rich league – the feat that was achieved this year. So far, CSK has won three out of five matches that have played so far. CSK’s wins came against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

