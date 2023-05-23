MS Dhonis UNIQUE Training Regime Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK is CRAZY

Home

MS Dhoni’s UNIQUE Training Regime Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between GT-CSK | WATCH

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: It could very well mean he expects tennis-ball like bounce from the strip.

MS Dhoni UNIQUE Training Regime

Chennai: It is going to be a festival at the Chepauk when Chennai Super Kings takes on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. With a place in the final up for grabs, the stakes are really high and hence Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned. The CSK captain was seen doing something unique during the training session on the eve of the game. Dhoni was taking throwdowns with a tennis ball. It could very well mean he expects tennis-ball like bounce from the strip.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

MS Dhoni in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/6tetGV5TFQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 22, 2023

Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.

The spotlight would certainly be the CSK captain for obvious reasons. There are speculations that this could be Dhoni’s final year at the IPL. The CSK captain would also like to sign off on a high.

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana)

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka)















