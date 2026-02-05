The Muhammad Ali Index is a research-and-action platform designed to understand, measure, and strengthen compassion in everyday life, positioning compassion at the center of Muhammad Ali’s legacy and a growing global force for change.Originally launched in 2025 as a 12-city U.S. pilot, the Muhammad Ali Index combines original research, pioneering AI tools, local insight, and its proprietary Net Compassion Score to assess how compassion is experienced on the ground, how people treat one another, how trust is built, and how communities come together across differences. In 2026, the Index will expand to 20 U.S. cities, while Sharjah becomes the first international city partner, marking the beginning of the Index’s global growth. Additional global cities will be announced in the coming months. This expansion coincides with another milestone honoring Ali’s legacy. The United States Postal Service announced the, released on January 15 during Ali’s birthday week (January 17). The stamp commemorates a life defined not only by athletic greatness, but by moral courage; from Ali’s stand on conscience to his lifelong commitment to service, faith, and human dignity, and the belief that how we treat one another matters. The expansion of the Index comes at a moment of deep social challenge. According to the Muhammad Ali Index’s 2025 Compassion Report, 61 percent of people believe compassion is declining, yet nearly half remain hopeful it can be rebuilt., CEO and Co-Founder of the Muhammad Ali Center, said:

“Muhammad believed that how we treat one another matters-especially when it’s hard. Compassion wasn’t something he spoke about in theory; it was how he lived, how he made choices, and how he showed up for others. That is why Sharjah is such a meaningful launch pad for the international expansion of the Muhammad Ali Index. Sharjah’s commitment to education, culture, and civic wellbeing reflects the values Muhammad stood for. Through the Muhammad Ali Index, we’re carrying his legacy forward in a way that helps people live compassion – not just admire it – in their daily lives.”

said:

“Sharjah has long invested in culture, education and community life as foundations for progress. This partnership positions Sharjah as the first international city to contribute to the Muhammad Ali Index and it signals a clear intent to approach civic wellbeing with the same seriousness we apply to economic and social development. Through AUS, we will help generate globally comparable evidence that can guide leaders, educators and institutions toward stronger trust, inclusion and social cohesion.”

Chief of Compassion at the Muhammad Ali Center, said:

“Ali showed the world that greatness isn’t about who we knock down, but who we lift up. What the research now shows us is that compassion isn’t fixed – it’s a skill, a muscle we can grow. That means that even in a time of deep division, there is real hope.”

Houston

Philadelphia

Charlotte

Columbus

Indianapolis

San Francisco

Boston

Washington, DC