Home

Sports

WI Vs IND, 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar A Great Success Story For Indian Domestic Cricket, Says Dinesh Karthik

Mukesh Kumar replaced Shardul Thakur in the second Test against West Indies. He has also been named in India’s limited-overs squads against the Caribbean.

Mukesh Kumar made his debut in the second Test match against West Indies. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik lauded debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar for his impressive bowling performance in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and highlighted the importance of domestic cricket.

Playing his first Test match, Mukesh impressed everyone with his bowling and dismissed Kirk McKenzie on Day 3 as his maiden international wicket. Karthik opined that playing for Bengal in domestic cricket helped the Bihar born to use his all domestic experience to do well in slowish tracks.

“You ask anybody in the domestic circuit, they will tell you Mukesh Kumar is born for Test cricket. Bowling those long overs, he is somebody if there is a little bit in the wicket, you can ask anybody who has played domestic cricket, he is a handful to deal with,” Karthik explained on Cricbuzz after third day’s play on Saturday.

“On this pitch, even though there was not much, you could see how domestic cricket has helped him,” the wicketkeeper added. “Mukesh Kumar, what a lovely story. Coming from a very humble background, a great success story for our domestic cricket.

A moment to remember for Mukesh Kumar! Maiden Test wicket. A proud day for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/XcdnP8Ihhp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

“What was really impressive is they had bowling selections where anybody could come and bowl. He had come along with a lot of others but didn’t get his turn to bowl. When Joydeep Mukherjee at the end was almost walking back to a car, one young boy went up to him and said, ‘Give me a couple of balls to bowl, I will impress you.’.

“He made him bowl those two balls, and the rest is history,” Karthik added. With West Indies still more than 200 runs behind, Mukesh is expected to play a major role with the ball on Day 4 as India look to dismantle West Indies early. The hosts finished at 229/5 at stumps on Day 3, still trailing India by 209 runs. India scored 438 in the first innings.















