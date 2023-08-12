Home

Mukesh Kumar Is Capable Of Playing All Three Formats For India: Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Playing his debut international debut for India, Bengal speedster Mukesh Kumar has sa taken eight wickets in seven matches across formats against West Indies.



Mukesh Kumar made his India debut against West Indies. (Image: BCCI)

Lauderhill (Florida): India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was all praise for pacer Mukesh Kumar, stating the Bengal speedster has the potential to serve the country in all three formats of the game.

The rookie pacer, who impressed everyone in the BCCI domestic arena and for India A, got to make his debut in all three formats on the tour of West Indies. Thus he became the second Indian pacer after T Natarajan to achieve this unique feat.

In the seven international games he played in the Caribbean tour, Mukesh scalped eight wickets with his best performance coming in the third ODI when he took three wickets for 30 runs. Speaking ahead of the fourth T20I on Saturday, Mhambrey expressed satisfaction with Mukesh’s progress.

“Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous. You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy,” Mhambrey told in a pre-match press conference.

“But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown (makes us) extremely happy. Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management. He has played a lot of domestic cricket and got quality skills out there,” he added.

India made a disastrous start to the T20I series losing the first two games. But a Surykumar Yadav blitzkrieg and sublime batting from Tilak Varma helped the Men in Blue stay in the hunt. However, unlike the slow wickets in the Caribbean, Mhambrey is expecting good batting tracks in the mainland United States.

“It is a little bit different with the black soil. The kind of soil we get in the north of India. It is going to be a good wicket to bat on. The ball will come onto the bat. That is what we saw in the nets. Looks like it is going to be a high-scoring game,” he reckoned.

Mhambrey remains confident about his team’s chances in the series. “I’m extremely happy with the way we fought back (in the third T20). In the first two games, I don’t think (we) were too far behind. We had the opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn’t seize them.

“Had we done that, the results would have been different. So, I’m not worried in that way. We were very much on track, just a couple of instances we lost and couldn’t seize (the win). But looking at the way we have played that, firstly we know that we have the skills to take it forward.

“With the ability that we have right now in all departments, we tick all the right boxes. So, looking at how we played the last game, it’s only one way forward from here and that is up and forward,” Mhambrey added.















