The choice committee of the All India Tennis Affiliation, with Nandan Bal because the Chairman has introduced a five-member group for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie to be performed towards Denmark at Hillerod, Denmark, on February 4 and 5.

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri would be the group.

The previous No.1 participant, Sumit Nagal has been named because the reserve.

Balram Singh and Sai Jayalakshmy had been the opposite selectors, whereas captain Rohit Rajpal, coach Zeeshan Ali and AITA secretary normal Anil Dhupar, had been additionally a part of the digital assembly.

