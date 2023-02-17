MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 5 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Friday





MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today's Match 5 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 8:00 PM IST February 17, Friday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Time: February 15, Friday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans (MUL): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.





