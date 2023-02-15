MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 8:00 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday





MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today's Match 3 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 8:00 PM IST February 15, Wednesday.

TOSS – The Pakistan Super League match toss between Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Time – February 15, Wednesday, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue- Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Akeal Hosein

MUL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai/Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Umaid Asif

