Mumbai Indians Eye Top 3 Spot, Face Upbeat Gujarat

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.
.


live

Mumbai vs Gujarat: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match 57.

LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indians Eye Top 3 Spot, Face Upbeat Gujarat.



  • 5:38 PM IST


    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis.



  • 5:38 PM IST


    LIVE MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.



  • 5:37 PM IST


    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans!




LIVE | MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Match 57, Score 

Mumbai: A confident Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested to the hilt by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans in a vital Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis.










