GT Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Get Jasprit Bumrah Boost Ahead Of Gujarat Titans Clash

Injured Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of India’s WTC final against Australia.



Jasprit Bumrah is in attendance in Ahmedabad to support Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter/MI)

Ahmedabad: Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah was in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium to support Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday.

Just after the coin toss, Mumbai Indians posted a picture of Bumrah at the Narendra Modi stadium. The franchise captioned the post, “Boom Boom… Bumrah.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians made two changes bringing in Riley Meredith in place of an unwell Jofra Archer, while Kumar Kartikeya replaced Hrithik Shokeen. Gujarat Titans are playing an unchanged squad.

GT vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (capt), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

However, Bumrah on Tuesday ruled out of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final squad against Australia.











