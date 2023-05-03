Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Have Always Kept Faith In Suryakumar Yadav, Says Mohammad Kaif

Suryakumar Yadav sent a statement with his fiery half-century against RR and sounded an alarm for the opposition.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a firey 55 runs of just 29 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter/ Suryakumar Yadav)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has said that Mumbai Indians never doubted had an iota of doubt over Surykumar Yadav’s skill and talent despite a dud show in the first half of the tournament and the star batter has now started paying back.

Upbeat with their win against Rajasthan Royals at home, Mumbai Indians will take on a confident Punjab Kings in their next away game in IPL 2023.

For Mumbai, the biggest positive in the match against Rajasthan Royals was Surykumar Yadav’s return to form. The vice-captain sent a statement with his fiery half-century against RR and sounded an alarm for the opposition.

“Mumbai Indians always had faith in Suryakumar Yadav. They have been backing him right from the start and no one had an iota of doubt over his talent and capability. With his knock against RR, he’s proven his worth. SKY has once again proved why he’s rated so highly as a batter. These are good signs for Mumbai Indians,” said Kaif on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

On the other hand, in a clash between the 3rd and 4th place teams in the table, Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings in a clash that might well see the victor leap to the top of the table.

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir highlighted the advantage that LSG will have as they face Dhoni and his men in a home setting.

“The Lucknow team is different at home and away from home. It becomes very strong in the house as the conditions suit it. Lucknow will have to take advantage of home matches as they have to play their next match at home against CSK, which is a tough team,” said Tahir.

Imran Tahir also spoke on how MS Dhoni is nurturing the talent of the youngsters in the CSK squad and bringing out the best in the team.

“CSK is going through a transition phase. MS Dhoni is preparing CSK for the future, he’s nurturing young talents like Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, etc. for Indian cricket. The best thing about Dhoni is that he’s very approachable in the dressing room and at the hotel, and that is the reason why players flourish at CSK,” he said.











