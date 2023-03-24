Home

Mumbai Indians’ Issy Wong Becomes 1st to Pick up a Hat-trick in WPL History | WATCH

WPL 2023: The 20-year-old Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone to rack up the hat-trick in the tournament.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ Issy Wong created history on Saturday during the eliminator against UP Warriors at the Dr. DY Patil stadium. Wong became the first ever to pick up a hat-trick in WPL history. The 20-year-old Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone to rack up the hat-trick in the tournament. Navgire was the first of her three. The hat-trick featured a catch in the deep and a couple of clean bowls. In four overs, she conceded 15 runs and picked up four wickets.

Here is the clip where you can see the three wickets:

Historic moment in WPL, Take a bow Issy Wong. pic.twitter.com/eIHNFEioSk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2023

Her superb spell also helped MI win the game by 72 runs and qualify for the summit clash. In the final that would take place on Sunday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would face an in-form Delhi Capitals.

Thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 72 off 38 and a few cameos, Mumbai posted a mammoth 182 for four. Chasing 183 to win, the Warriorz got off to a horror start losing Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sherawat early. Apart from Navgire, none of the other batters were up to the mark and that is the reason why the Warriorz have ended up second best tonight.

“Nat deserves it, she really held the innings together, she batted well and helped us to a big score, so she probably deserves it. It’s all a bit surreal, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the last couple of weeks. Put in a bit of hard yards for the last couple of years in the gym and rewarding to enjoy all of that. Under lights, it swung. The square allows you to keep the swing going even in the later stages of the innings,” she said at the post-match presentation.











