Home

Sports

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Chepauk, 7:30 PM IST May 24, Wednesday

Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips. Mumbai vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Eliminator: MI vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 24, Wednesday.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Eliminator (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Dream11 Team Prediction

MI vs LSG IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Chepauk, 7:30 PM IST May 24, Wednesday

Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips. Mumbai vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Eliminator: MI vs LSG Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 24, Wednesday.

Match Details

Match: MI vs LSG, Eliminator, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 24, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Krunal Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Madhwal

MI vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

LSG Probable XII: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen

SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal















