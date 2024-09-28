Mumbai’s Musheer Khan out of Irani Cup after road accident in UP

Mumbai allrounder Musheer Khan has suffered neck injuries during a road accident in the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday. Musheer was en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh, his hometown, for the Irani Cup beginning on October 1 and is likely to be ruled out of the game and the first first few rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

ESPNcricinfo has learnt Musheer was traveling with his father and two others when their SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, collided into a median and toppled, as per eyewitness accounts as well as a member of the traffic directorate of Lucknow Police. Musheer was taken to hospital and treated for concussion, but the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

It is learnt that Musheer will be flown back to Mumbai at the earliest, where he will check into a BCCI-mandated hospital for a detailed assessment. The BCCI and NCA’s medical panel have been swiftly made aware of his case.

Musheer was set to represent Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy champions, in the first-class fixture that will be played at the Ekana Stadium. After the Irani game, Mumbai will begin their Ranji campaign on October 11 against Baroda.

The injury comes as a setback for Musheer following a roaring start to his first-class career. He already has three centuries and a half-century in nine first-class games. This includes a double-hundred in last season's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, a half-century in the semi-final and a match-winning century in the final against Vidarbha.

Earlier this month, he began the new domestic season with a superb 181 in the Duleep Trophy against a strong India A attack comprising Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Musheer’s older brother and India batter Sarfaraz Khan has been released from the Test squad in Kanpur to participate in the Irani Cup. Sarfaraz’s availability was subject to him not being picked in India’s XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.