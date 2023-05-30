MUS vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 3 PM IST May 30, Tuesday

Home

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Academic – MU Sofia vs Barbarians, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3 PM IST May 30, Tuesday

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Academic – MU Sofia vs Barbarians, Playing 11s For Today's Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 3 PM IST May 30, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between Academic – MU Sofia and Barbarians will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – May 30, Tuesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mubarak Ali, Usema Farooq

Batsmen – Manan Bashir, Hristo Ivanov(c), Firas Hussain(vc)

All-rounders – Dimo Krasimorov Nikolov, Agagyul Ahmedhel, Iza Zaroo , Mohammad Fayyaz

Bowlers – Zeerak Chugtai, Omer Malik.

MUS vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Academic – MU Sofia: Isa Zaroo, Zeerak Chughtai, Firas Hussain, Mubarak Ali(WK), Jakob Gul(WK), Muhammad Tayub, Danyal Ali, Huzaif Yusuf(C), Hassan Arslan, Manan Bashir, Baryal Khan

Barbarians: Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov(C), Fayaz Mohammad, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shabbir Esmail, Muhammad-Usman ul-Haq, Nasko Topalov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Hammad Farooq, Hedayatullah Hugianay, Valtet Dikov, Umer Farooq-II(WK)















