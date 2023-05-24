MUS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Injury Update- FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 15

Home

MUS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode FanCode ECS Bulgaria T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – MU Sofia vs MU Plovdiv, Playing 11s For Today’s Match National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria 7 PM IST May 24, Wednesday

MUS vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS Bulgaria T10 match toss between MU Sofia and MU Plovdiv will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – May 24, Wednesday.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, Bulgaria.

MUS vs PLO Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jakob Gul, Roohaan Makhdoomi

Batsmen: Mohammad Sufyan, Firas Hussain (c), Alwin Paul

All-rounders: Huzaif Yusuf, Isa Zaroo, Zain Abidi (vc)

Bowlers: Faizan Rehman, Parth Acharya, Danyal Ali

MUS vs PLO Probable Playing XIs

MU Sofia: Isa Zaroo, Manan Bashir, Aswad Khan, Firas Hussain, Jakob Gul(wk), Huzaif Yousuf©, Danyal Ali, Muhammad Tayub, Mubarak Ali, Baryal Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim

MU Plovdiv: Mohammad Sufyan©, Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi(wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Muhammad Uzair, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Abischek Kumarasamy

Squads:

MU Sofia (MUS): Huzaif Yousuf, Aswad Khan, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Arslan Mughal, Adil Patel, Jakob Gul, Manan Bashir, Muhammad Sultan, Mubarak Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Haider Abbas, Arslan Safdar, Baryal Khan, Hemdev Amirthalingam, Imaad Jamil, Isa Zaroo, Kush Narayan, Mashhood Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim, Ritik Reddy, Saaim Bhatti, Sceyon Prathepan, Sud Fernando, Veer Swarup and Yahyaa Jahangir

MU Plovdiv (PLO): Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Sulaiman Ali, Zain Abidi, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Parth Acharya, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Ahsan Khan, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Mohammad Sufyan, Abischek Kumarasamy, Hussain Khan, Rahul Dambal, Shiv Patel, Hudhayfah Ibn-Haroon, Sahil Yasir, Syed Ashrafi, Ubaydullah Ibn-Haroon and Zeryab Kiani















