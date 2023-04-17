Home

Sports

Muthiah Muralidaran Biopic: Madhurr Mittal To Play Legendary Sri Lankan Spinner In ‘800’ | Check First Look

Muthiah Muralidaran Biopic: The first look of the film was released by the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise on their social media platforms on the cricketer’s 51st birthday.

Muttiah Muralidaran biopic (Image: SRH Instagram)

Hyderabad: Cricketers or any sportsperson or athlete have intriguing stories of their rise to stardom. Over the years, films have been made on the journeys of such sporting personalities and those films have been huge hits. In recent times, we have seen the biopic of MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev among others which were loved by the audiences. Now, it seems like a biopic will be made on the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer, Muttaih Muralidaran. The first look of the film was released by the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise on their social media platforms on the cricketer’s 51st birthday. Madhurr Mittal is set to play the titular character in the film titled ‘800’.

The caption of the post read: “He shines bright like the Sun in our dugout and we’re stoked to call him our bowling coach! #HappyBirthdayMurali. We hope #800 is as successful as your illustrious career. Releasing soon in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu at cinemas near you.”

While the dates are not out of the release of the film, it can be confirmed that it will release in 2023. He still remains the only Sri Lankan cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame (2017).

Muralidaran, who won an ODI World Cup in 1996 for Sri Lanka, is now the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Under his guidance, the Orange franchise lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. Muralitharan also served as the head coach of Thiruvallur Veerans in the second season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.











