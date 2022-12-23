After being acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 cr, England batter Harry Brook expressed his happiness and mentioned he was misplaced for phrases and thanked SRH for choosing him for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Brook has been purchased by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for Rs 13.25 crores.”Phew! That was fierce England’s Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to @SunRisers W.O.W,” tweeted IPL.

“Hello Orange Military. I’m actually excited and grateful for this chance to return to the IPL this yr. I’m actually wanting ahead to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I’ve heard the ambiance is unbelievable. Top-of-the-line grounds within the comp (competitors). So, I’m actually excited for us to be again to Uppal,” Brook mentioned in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their Twitter deal with.

Brook mentioned he was having dinner together with his household when SRH purchased him. He’ll make his IPL debut for the 2016 champions subsequent season.

“I’ve misplaced phrases, I used to be having dinner with my mom and grandmother, they have been crying when SRH picked me up. Thanks a lot SRH,” Brook mentioned.

Brook just lately emerged because the main run-scorer within the Take a look at collection in opposition to Pakistan, scoring 468 runs at a median of 93.60, with three centuries and one half-century and the very best rating of 153. He was additionally given the ‘Man of the Collection’ for his excellent efficiency within the longer format.

Brook was additionally given the ‘Man of the Collection’ award for his excellent present within the seven-match T20I collection in opposition to the Asian giants that befell in September-October as part of the tour. In seven innings, he scored 238 runs at a median of 79.33, with one half-century and the very best rating of 81*.

Brook turned the highest-bought participant by SRH on this public sale and obtained the third-highest profitable bid for an English participant after all-rounders Sam Curran (Rs 18.25cr) and Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25cr).

