Naatu Naatu All The Way – Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik; How Cricket Fraternity Congratulated Team RRR For Oscar Triumph | VIRAL TWEETS

Naatu Naatu Wins at Oscars 2023: Once the news was out, social media went into a meltdown as people from all walks of life started congratulating the team of ‘RRR’.

Naatu Naatu

Mumbai: It was a Monday morning to remember for India, as the nation of over a billion woke up to the emphatic news from the Oscars. ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Once the news was out, social media went into a meltdown as people from all walks of life started congratulating the team of ‘RRR’. The cricketing fraternity also congratulated the team of ‘RRR’ for bringing glory to the nation. “Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023,” read former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s tweet.

Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ldE5N8g7gQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023

One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema.

Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/nhFVqp6pV4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 13, 2023

Two Oscars for INDIA WOHOOOOOOO🎉❤️❤️❤️ TWO WOMEN helmed it for #ElephantWhisperers and it’s India’s FIRST ever PRODUCTION winning an OSCAR RRR wins for original song . Well done @ssrajamouli@mmkeeravaani@guneetm Proud Indian 🇮🇳#Oscars2023#Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/BtDuddWUDQ — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers win the #Oscar

An incredibly proud moment for the creative geniuses our wonderful country has. 🥳🥳👏👏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to win in this category. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song became viral soon after its release in March 2022.











