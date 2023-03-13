Naatu Naatu All The Way – Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik; How Cricket Fraternity Congratulated Team RRR For Oscar Triumph | VIRAL TWEETS

5.2 C
Naatu Naatu All The Way – Virender Sehwag to Dinesh Karthik; How Cricket Fraternity Congratulated Team RRR For Oscar Triumph

Sports

Naatu Naatu Wins at Oscars 2023: Once the news was out, social media went into a meltdown as people from all walks of life started congratulating the team of ‘RRR’.

Naatu Naatu

Mumbai: It was a Monday morning to remember for India, as the nation of over a billion woke up to the emphatic news from the Oscars. ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Once the news was out, social media went into a meltdown as people from all walks of life started congratulating the team of ‘RRR’. The cricketing fraternity also congratulated the team of ‘RRR’ for bringing glory to the nation. “Naatu Naatu all the way. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR on bringing Indian Cinema glory. #Oscars2023,” read former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s tweet.

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to win in this category. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song became viral soon after its release in March 2022.




Published Date: March 13, 2023 10:27 AM IST



Updated Date: March 13, 2023 10:32 AM IST







