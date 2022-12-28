Nadal appears to get again to successful methods after injury-ravaged 2022 season

Rafael Nadal is hoping that taking part in within the United Cup will give him the arrogance enhance he wants as he appears to defend his Australian Open title subsequent month after being affected by accidents in 2022.

The 36-year-old gained the Australian and French Open trophies this yr to extend his Grand Slam haul to a males’s document 22 however he required pain-numbing injections on his foot throughout his run to the Roland Garros title after which needed to withdraw from his Wimbledon semi-final with an belly harm.

After successful 4 titles within the first six months of 2022, it was a case of extra ache than achieve for Nadal since he hoisted the Musketeers’ Cup for a document 14th time in June.

“My main goal now is to regain positive feelings on the court and to be competitive, and I hope to do that. I’m ready to do it, but we’ll see,” Nadal instructed a information convention on Wednesday.

“Right now I’m just focused on having a competitive level.. on playing at the highest level possible and being competitive and fighting for everything.”

The Spaniard additionally mentioned he was glad that his major rival, 21-time main winner Novak Djokovic, has been allowed to return to Australia.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, missed the season’s opening slam this yr after being deported in January for failing to fulfill the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination necessities for guests.

“Djokovic being here is good for tennis and for the fans. It’s always a victory to see the best on court,” added Nadal.