Nandha Stars In EBFC Win

live

HIGHLIGHTS | EBFC vs MBSG, Durand Cup 2023 Match Updates: Nandhakumar’s 60th minute goal helps East Bengal FC win 1-0 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. This was East Bengal’s first Kolkata Derby win after 2019.

LIVE East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023: Kolkata Giants Face-Off In Season’s First Derby.

HIGHLIGHTS | East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

No other game in Indian football mobilises and generates excitement among so many people and a whole state, as much as a clash between century-old rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal. The buzz in Kolkata is palpable. For the record, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have a hundred per cent record from the two games they have played so far in Group A and are sitting pretty on the top and with an embarrassment of footballing riches to boot. East Bengal on the other hand, in their only game so far, drew 2-2 against a Bangladesh Army side who did not score in any of their other two games. They have a new coach and a new set of players who assembled just before the start of the tournament and have not won a derby for over four years now. So even as Mohun Bagan Super Giant go into the game as clear favourites as the coaches made it aptly clear in as many words, all records and data will be put behind on Saturday by fans and players alike, as they focus on the task ahead, which is to win in the season’s first derby.




  • 6:47 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE: That’s it. It’s full time and East Bengal have beaten Mohun Bagan 1-0 in Durand Cup 2023. This is for the first time East Bengal have won a Kolkata Derby in four years.



  • 6:44 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE: It’s raining at the Salt lake stadium and Mohun Bagan is looking to make the final push. Six minutes have been added. EBFC 1-0 MBSG (90+3′)



  • 6:40 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE: East Bengal are doing everything they can to hold onto the lead. They have six men on the defence now. If they win from here, it will be East Bengal’s first Derby win in four years.EBFC 1-0 MBSG (89′)



  • 6:38 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE: The play gets intense with just five minutes to go. Two changes for East Bengal. Rakip and Mobashir Rahman is IN, while Naorem Mahesh, Nandhakumar Sekhar go OUT. EBFC 1-0 MBSG (85′)



  • 6:33 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE: Jason Cummings is having a off day as it seems. He tries his luck for the second time in the match after a Subhasish Bose interception. However Cummings shoots it wide. EBFC 1-0 MBSG (81′)



  • 6:27 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE: With just 25 minutes to go, East Bengal fans have already started rejoicing. Meanwhile, Carles Cuadrat is looking to change his options in the final third after Siverio is being carried off on a stretcher. Suhair VP will take his place. EBFC 1-0 MBSG (75′)



  • 6:25 PM IST


    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE:
    The last time East Bengal won a Derby against Mohun Bagan was on January 27, 2019 in the I-League.