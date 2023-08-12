Home

East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Durand Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Nandha Stars In EBFC Win

HIGHLIGHTS | EBFC vs MBSG, Durand Cup 2023 Match Updates: Nandhakumar’s 60th minute goal helps East Bengal FC win 1-0 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. This was East Bengal’s first Kolkata Derby win after 2019.

No other game in Indian football mobilises and generates excitement among so many people and a whole state, as much as a clash between century-old rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal. The buzz in Kolkata is palpable. For the record, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have a hundred per cent record from the two games they have played so far in Group A and are sitting pretty on the top and with an embarrassment of footballing riches to boot. East Bengal on the other hand, in their only game so far, drew 2-2 against a Bangladesh Army side who did not score in any of their other two games. They have a new coach and a new set of players who assembled just before the start of the tournament and have not won a derby for over four years now. So even as Mohun Bagan Super Giant go into the game as clear favourites as the coaches made it aptly clear in as many words, all records and data will be put behind on Saturday by fans and players alike, as they focus on the task ahead, which is to win in the season’s first derby.

























