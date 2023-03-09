Home

Narendra Modi, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in One Frame During National Anthem Ahead of 4th Test Between Ind-Aus at Ahmedabad; PIC Goes VIRAL

Kohli, Rohit, Modi

Ahmedabad: It was a spectacle that took place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. Not only were the two PMs of India and Australia present, but they also did a lap around the ground in a special vehicle to celebrate the friendship between the two nations due to cricket. But amid all of this, what stole the show was a picture. A frame that featured Modi, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. The frame was clicked during the national anthem ahead of the game.

Here is the image that is now creating all the buzz on social space:

An iconic moment captured! Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli stand together during the national anthem at the India vs Australia 4th Test match. A proud moment for every Indian! 🇮🇳🏏 #INDvAUS #NationalAnthem #Cricket #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/8Kxa3Gf1vb — Vaibhav Dewangan 🇮🇳 (@vaibzde) March 9, 2023

What a picture – PM Narendra Modi, captain Rohit Sharma and King Kohli in the same frame during the national anthem.#INDvAUS #NarendraModi #AnthonyAlbanese #4thTest pic.twitter.com/Fr4Npxv2cM — 😊 (@tyagii_jii) March 9, 2023

“Yeah, the Prime Ministers of both countries are coming. Obviously, it’s an exciting time. For players, we’ve got a job at hand. So the talk is just around that… how we’re going to come on top of this Test match and try and do everything we can to win this Test,” Rohit said on the eve of the match.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon











