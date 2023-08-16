Naseem Shah Could be Ruled Out of Asia Cup Following Injury in LPL 2023 Match

Home

Naseem Shah Injury in LPL 2023 Match Raises Concern Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 – Check DEETS

Asia Cup 2023: The extent of Naseem’s shoulder injury is yet to be determined.

Colombo: Fast bowler Naseem Shah picked up an injury in the ongoing Lankan Premier League and that has raised concerns for the Pakistan team management ahead of the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup. According to the latest, Shah will miss the upcoming LPL games, but would be available for the first game against Afghanistan on August 22. Shah, who picked up 10 wickets at an average of 19.40, an economy of 7.32, and a strike rate of 15.90 for the Colombo Strikers, was forced to miss the crucial game on Tuesday, August 15, against Galle Titans at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to a shoulder injury.

As per the reports from the same publication, the extent of Naseem’s shoulder injury is yet to be determined. In case the injury of the young pacer turns out to be a serious one, it will indeed be a massive blow to Pakistan.

Pakistan will play Afghanistan which will be a dress-rehearsal for the Asia Cup. He is expected to play the opening game and spotlight would surely be on his fitness. He would be an important member for the side with his pace and accuracy.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir.

Drawn in Group A, Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal on August 30. Pakistan play India on September 2. They will play India again in a group stage game and if the two sides make the final – there will be a third.















