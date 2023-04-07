Home

Sports

Naseem Shah, Pakistan Pacer, Ready to Marry Urvashi Rautela; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Shah was asked this question during an event in Pakistan by a reporter after rumours has sparked during the Asia Cup last year after the actress shared a reel featuring the cricketer.

Pakistan pacer confirms he is ready to get married (Image: Instagram)

Lahore: Amid all the speculation over Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s link-up with India cricketer Rishabh Pant, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will marry the actress if she is ready. Shah was asked this question during an event in Pakistan by a reporter after rumours has sparked during the Asia Cup last year after the actress shared a reel featuring the cricketer. “If I give the message, you people will make it viral. If the bride is ready then I will get married,” the Pakistan pacer responded to the reporter’s question. It is interesting to note that the pacer did not take any name.

Here is the clip:

Meanwhile, during an IPL match at Delhi, a cricket fan was spotted holding a placard on which she mentioned Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela and wrote, “Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here”. The 29-year-old actor took note of that and shared a picture of her from her Instagram handle with the caption, “Why?” The post went viral on social media in no time.

Both Urvashi and Pant were in news last year at the time of T20 World Cup 2022 when she revealed that Rishabh Pant waited hours in the hotel to meet her. Post Rautela’s claim, Pant posted on his Instagram story and called Urvashi a liar. The two celebs then got involved in a heated indirect exchange, taking a dig at each other without taking names.

Delhi Capitals will now lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on April 8 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.











